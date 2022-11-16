16 year old search continues for missing man

Search for 2006 suspicious disappearance of Christopher Jarvis continues.

Detectives from Missing Persons Squad have appealed for information as part of their investigation in the disappearance of Wangoom man.

Mr Jarvi’s disappearance initially indicated unsuspicious, however enquiries made by the detectives have identified circumstances which indicates the involvement of another person or people.

Detectives now believe that Chris likely met with foul play.

“Those responsible for Mr Jarvis’s disappearance have had to live with this secret for 16 years, maybe thinking they’d got away with it, maybe knowing the day would come when they would be called to account for their actions,” Inspector Andrew Stamper said.

Mr Jarvis was last seen on 13 June Tuesday at about 6am when he left the house he shared with his partner and stepchildren on Warrne Road in Wangoom.

He was expected to arrive at work, a freight company in Warrnambool, but staff contacted his partner at 7.30am when he still hadn’t arrived.

At about 8am, Mr Jarvis’s car, a silver 1991 Ford station wagon with the licence plate RVA 469, was located on fire at Thunder Point, a popular coastal lookout in Warrnambool.

Police have released images of Mr Jarvis and of his burnt-out car in hopes that someone may have seen Chris or his vehicle on the morning of 13 June, 2006 and is yet to speak to police.

“Now is the time to do the right thing and to come forward. Any information received by police will be investigated thoroughly, and we will continue to search for the truth of what happened to Mr Jarvis to provide those answers to his loved ones, and to the Warrnambool community,” Mr Stamper said.

Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information to date, and continue to appeal to anyone with further information regarding Mr Jarvis’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000.