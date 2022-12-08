Seven teens charged with burgs, car thefts

Seven teens have been arrested over a series of alleged aggravated burglaries in the past week.

The youths were linked to a Toyota Kluger stolen in Dandenong on 7 December, an attempted aggravated burglary in Lysterfield on 6 December as well as multiple aggravated burglaries and car thefts in Mount Martha, Frankston South and Sunshine West, police say.

They were arrested by Southern Metro Regional Crime Team detectives at a Bonbeach house on Wednesday 7 December.

Nearby, police seized four allegedly stolen vehicles – the Kluger, an Audi station wagon, a Toyota Camry and a BMW wagon.

A 17-year-old Cowes boy, a 15-year-old Mornington boy, a 15-year-old Frankston boy, a 15-year-old Morwell boy, a 17-year-old Carrum Downs boy, a 14-year-old Dromana girl and an 18-year-old Narre Warren man were charged.

The Cowes teen was remanded in custody on charges including seven counts of aggravated burglary, five counts of car theft, conduct endangering life and unlicensed driving.

Others faced a range of theft, burglary and bail offences.