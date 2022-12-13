Sustainable wrapping

Christmas – it’s a time for Greater Dandenong residents to get together with family and friends, cook, eat, drink, celebrate and give gifts to show how much you care for your loved ones.

But with lots of gifts comes lots of wrapping paper (and trying to figure out how to dispose of it properly). A lot of gift wrap that has metallic or plastic details can’t be recycled and end up in landfill.

If you’re conscious about the environment and want to reduce waste, try some of the following tips.

1. Buy paper wrap that can be recycled

If the wrapping paper is made of only paper, it can go straight into your recycling bin. And as an extra bonus, it can go in with the sticky tape still attached! The machines at recycling facilities can separate it during the pulping process.

2. Use last year’s paper

I know. It’s gift wrapping blasphemy. But it’s most likely that no one remembers what paper you used last year. Why not save time and money (and the environment while you’re at it) and reuse from previous years if you’re still stashing it away.

3. Use butcher’s paper

Get crafty and use butcher’s paper. Minimalism and rustic is in this season. Pair it with some twine and you’ve got yourself a beautiful parcel. Butcher’s paper is also great because you can write and draw on it, making it a great activity for lovers of craft and for the kids!

4. Don’t use ribbon or plastic decorations

As pretty as it is, ribbon is hard to dispose of, especially when it’s made with plastic. Try using twine, paper that has enough detail on it already, or use flowers or leaves from your backyard stuck on with tape instead!

5. Wrap your gift with a gift

If you have a little extra money in the budget, buy your loved ones something to wrap their gifts in that they can also use! Try a scarf, a T-Shirt, a sarong or even a blanket.

6. Don’t wrap them at all

Shock. Horror! Sometimes, as much as unwrapping a gift is fun, it’s better to just hide your gifts well and simply give them their gifts as they are. Saves that awkward waiting-for-them-to-unwrap-moment and saves on stressing about wrapping itself!