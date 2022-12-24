We have a winner!

One lucky Star News reader has won a real Christmas tree from the Dandenong Christmas Tree Farm.

Amanda King was notified shortly after the competition closed at noon on Friday 9 December that she had won.

“We go every year to the Dandenong Christmas Tree Farm for our tree, so it was great to win it this year,“ Amanda said after picking up the tree.

“The tree is a beauty and smells delightful!“

There really is nothing like that fresh smell of a real tree.

Dandenong Christmas Tree Farm is at 336 Browns Road, Officer.