Trio charged after police chase

Three men have been charged after an allegedly stolen car was chased down by police across several suburbs on Friday afternoon (21 July).

A 36-year-old Dandenong man was arrested while allegedly fleeing onto a bus, and a 24-year-old Doveton man and a 31-year-old Burwood man were arrested at a property in Blackburn South.

The black Holden Commodore had been tracked with the help of the Air Wing through Melbourne’s north-east and Chadstone from 2.50pm, according to police.

It sped off during an attempted police intercept on Punt Road before being dumped at a fast food outlet’s car park on Canterbury Road, Blackburn South.

The occupants fled in a waiting black ute, which was also allegedly stolen.

The ute collided with another vehicle on Orchard Grove, and allegedly failed to stop at the scene. No one was injured, police say.

In Blackburn South, the trio got out of the ute and fled on foot before their arrests a short time later.

They were charged with prohibited person possessing a firearm, alter firearm by shortening a barrel of a longarm, possessing ammunition, two counts of vehicle theft, possessing methylamphetamine, two counts of handling stolen goods and negligently dealing with proceeds of crime.

They were also facing several counts of committing indictable offences on bail.

The Burwood man, who was the alleged driver, was also charged with dangerous driving, driving while suspended, failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance after an accident.

The three men were set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 July.