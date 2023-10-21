Emerson $14m wing takes flight

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After 50 long years, Emerson School’s first state-funded upgrade was celebrated on 13 October.

And this $14 million new admin and senior student learning wing is just stage-one of the specialist school’s course for modernization, says principal John Mooney.

“Education needs to be edu-caring and a place to unlock the potential of every student. No one will miss out on anything at this school.”

This upgrade widens the horizons as well as the corridors, classrooms and the array of vocational training facilities for senior students.

Top-of-the-grade classrooms for home economics, aged and childcare studies, visual arts are home here.

Stage two’s technology and automotive studies wing is about to go to tender.

It fits the promise made by Mooney when he took the helm in 1998. He told his students and staff to “dream a dream” of where they wanted their school to be.

Upgrades happened – but out of the school’s own budget, such as a new mid-school campus at the former Greenslopes Primary School site a decade ago.

In the meantime, the oft-overlooked school was teaching out of some of the oldest portables in Victoria, Mooney says.

Until recent times, it was one of very few schools near a major road (in this case Heatherton Road) without a pedestrian crossing with traffic signals.

“This (stage-one upgrade) is the first bit of capital works funding since 1973 – its opening year.

“This is all symbolic that now Emerson is no different to anyone else.”

The inspiring leader was also enthusiastic in his defence of special schools – in the wake of a federal Royal Commission’s split recommendation to phase them out of existence.

Mooney says it was important for families to have the choice between special schools and ‘mainstream’ schools.

“A lot of kids get sent to Emerson School only when the wheels fall off.

“Victoria should be congratulated for giving options to parents.”

Aptly in these times, Mooney turns his mind to Leonard Cohen’s song Anthem.

“There’s so many conflicts and disagreements going on, including cracks in our facilities and institutions.

“But Cohen says it’s through the cracks that the light can shine in.

“It puts some shivers down your back.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams, who was there for the opening ceremony, said: “Emerson School prides itself on unlocking the potential in every student.”

“And I’m proud to have been able to support them in delivering state of the art infrastructure that reflects and enhances the quality of their educational offering.”