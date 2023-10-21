Cemetery walk

A guided walk of Dandenong Community Cemetery is being held by Narre Warren & District Family History Group on Sunday, 29 October, 10am at Kirkham Road, Dandenong; $10 adults. Light refreshments included at the end of the 90-minute walk. A book of the walk is available on the day. Bookings: cemeterytours@nwfhg.org.au or treasurer@nwfhg.org.au

Dandenong Community Hub info

Get an in-person update on the Dandenong Community Hub project. Councillors and Council Officers will be in attendance.

– Thursday 26 October 5.30pm-6.30pm at the Dandenong Civic Centre, Level 2, 225 Lonsdale Street Dandenong. Free event, bookings essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/community-information-session-dandenong-community-hub-project

Halloween in the Park

Bring the family along to Pirate Park in Keysborough for a spooky night out. Dress up as your favourite creepy critter and meet some creepy crawlies in a wildlife presentation by Blacksnake Productions. Free face painting, a plant giveaway, a free barbecue, roving performers ‘The Connies’ and nature craft activities.

– Tuesday 31 October, 5pm-7.30pm at Pirate Park, Somerfield Reserve, 39 Somerfield Drive North, Keysborough. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Scrabble Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invite seniors to Come and Try a game of Scrabble every Tuesday throughout October. Each week we attempt to complete two games of approximately one hour each, against a different opponent each time. Games are supplied, and a few dictionaries are available for use.

– Tuesdays, 2pm-4pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

Mahjong Seniors Come and Try

For Seniors month, Dandenong U3A invites seniors to Come and Try a game of Mahjong every Tuesday throughout October. Players and newcomers are very welcome. We have the playing sets. Just come along to learn/play.

– Tuesdays, 11.30am-1.30pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Stadium (Meeting Room), Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Bookings essential: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119

Seniors gentle walking

For Seniors month in October, Dandenong U3A are offering visitors to a Come and Try session for their Gentle Walking group. Suitable for different levels of walkers. Please wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes, bring a full water bottle and some change for your coffee at Noble Park RSL.

– Wednesday 25 October 8.45am-11am at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park (meet at new soccer pavilion). Free event, bookings essential. Bookings: email program@dandenongu3a.org.au or text 0409 850 119.

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046

Wellsprings dinner

Annual fundraising dinner for Wellsprings for Women. Door prizes, raffles, silent auction and special guest Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams.

– Friday 3 November, 6.30pm-10.30pm at Killester College, Kennedy Hall, 433 Springvale Road Springvale; $100 pp (including food and drinks). Book by 13 October at events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-annual-fundraising-dinner

Creative writing Group

Take a few hours to awaken your inner writer and spark your imagination in this encouraging and fun workshop. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to explore your creativity in a safe and nurturing setting.

– Thursday 9 November, 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Suggested donation: gold coin. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Wellbeing workshop

Join us to learn how to take the first steps towards a physically active lifestyle and the importance of looking after your mental health. Guest speakers are ultra-endurance athlete Sean Bell and mental health advocate Luke from ’Real stories with Cyril’, who will be sharing their unique personal stories and some great take home tips and tricks.. Presented by City of Greater Dandenong in partnership with South East Leisure.

– Thursday 9 November, 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Noble Park Aquatic Centre, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Dandy Show

Come along to the Dandy Show for a family friendly, fun-filled day. Featuring arts and crafts, show jumping, cattle, photography, horses, cooking, knitting, sheep, poultry, showbags, food trucks, rides, amusements, live music, flyball dog competition, car show and Saturday night fireworks.

– Saturday 11 November, 9am-9pm and Sunday 12 November, 9am-4pm at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong; adults $10, children 14 years and under are free. Details: dandyshow.com.au

Garden open day

Maralinga Community Garden’s next open day will be held on the inaugural National Community Gardens Day.

– Saturday 26 November, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, Keysborough.

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Planetary Gestures

Art exhibition curated by Tess Maunder. Explores ideas surrounding ecological systems, ancient knowledge, celestial blueprints and tidal movements across the land, sea and sky known as Australasia, part of the wider Asia­-Pacific and the ‘Great Ocean’.

– Open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 12pm-4pm (until 3 November) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801