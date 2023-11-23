Dumpling maker fined over lost fingertip

A dumpling maker has been fined $45,000 after a worker’s fingertip was amputated at a Dandenong South factory.

My Crazy Auntie’s Food Pty Ltd was sentenced in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court this month after being found guilty of six charges.

In November 2021, a worker’s index fingertip was pulled into a dumpling machine’s moving drive chain through an opening underneath a guard.

He was pushing back the guard into place after routine maintenance.

WorkSafe submitted it was reasonably practicable for the company to reduce the risks by installing guarding over the drive chain that did not have an open section underneath.

My Crazy Auntie’s Food could have also instructed workers to power down the machine prior to maintenance, and provided a safe operating procedure for doing so, WorkSafe argued.

WorkSafe inspectors found entanglement risks in two other parts of the dumpling machinery.

They issued compliance notices that required the installation of guarding to prevent bodily access to the dough rollers and rotating paddles on the meat hopper.

There was also a risk to pedestrians from mobile plant in the factory’s loading zone due to a lack of a traffic management plan including designated walkways, barriers and signs.

WorkSafe Executive Director of Health and Safety Narelle Beer said any employer failing to ensure the safety of their machinery was putting their workers at serious risk of harm.

“There is no excuse for employers not taking every reasonable step to ensure machinery is operating safely,” Dr Beer said.

“That includes making sure appropriate guarding is in place to protect workers, and that they know how to stay safe while operating and maintaining machinery.”

The company was found guilty and convicted on four charges of failing to maintain a safe plant, one charge of failing to provide a safe system of work, and one charge of failing to provide necessary information, instruction and training.

On top of the fine, the company was also ordered to pay $5,372 in costs.

According to an Australian Securities and Investments Commission notice, My Crazy Auntie’s Food Pty Ltd was liquidated on 2 March this year.

It ceased operating in January, its appointed liquidator said.