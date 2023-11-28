Cook overtakes Libs in Mulgrave

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

With strong preference flows, independent candidate Ian Cook has overtaken the Liberal Party to finish second in the Mulgrave by-election, according to provisional results on Monday 27 November.

After the distribution of preferences, the seat’s provisional winner Eden Foster, from the ALP, took out the seat 56.5 per cent to 43.5 per cent (Cook).

On primaries, Foster (40.18 per cent) suffered an 11 per cent swing compared to ex-Premier Daniel Andrews who comfortably retained the seat in the 2022 state election.

After preferences, the swing against Foster was closer to 4 per cent.

Cook had placed third on primary votes (18.81 per cent), with the Liberal candidate Courtney Mann second on 21.69 per cent.

But after Greens and minor party preferences, Cook was narrowly ahead of Mann by 9122 votes to 8964. This led to Mann being eliminated.

Provisionally, after Mann’s preferences, Foster finished ahead 20,363 votes to Cook on 15,681.

The 10-candidate field also included Rhonda Garad (Greens) on 5.9 per cent primary vote, Kelly Cvetkova from Victorian Socialists (3.8 per cent), Jane Foreman from Family First (3.1 per cent) and Ethelyn King from the Libertarians (3.1 per cent).

PRIMARY RESULTS

Eden Foster (ALP) 14,481

Courtney Mann (Liberals) 7817

Ian Cook (independent) 6780

AFTER PREFERENCES (Green and minor party candidates excluded)

Eden Foster 17,988

Ian Cook 9122

Courtney Mann 8964

FINAL TOTAL

Eden Foster 20,363

Ian Cook 15,681