Fake inspector targets Dandy Sth

WorkSafe is investigating reports of a person posing as one of its inspectors at several workplaces in Dandenong South.

According to one report, the imposter ‘Paul’ claimed to be part of WorkSafe’s emergency response team and wanted to check the factory’s first aid certificates.

Described as balding and stocky, and dressed in an unbranded high-vis vest and hard hat, he stormed into the factory without signing in the visitor sheet nor showing official ID.

According to a workplace, he then attempted to scam them by offering first aid training and certificates.

“Business operators are reminded that WorkSafe does not provide any direct training to businesses, test equipment, or provide or endorse any commercial operations,” a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

“Bone fide WorkSafe inspectors carry official identification and businesses are urged to contact WorkSafe if they are unsure of someone’s credentials.”

It is a criminal offence for someone to illegitimately pose as a WorkSafe inspector.

To report suspect activity or to check an inspector’s credentials, contact WorkSafe on 1800 136 089.