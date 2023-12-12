Son jailed for Springvale murder

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Springvale man who beat his mother to death in an “extremely violent and unremitting” attack has been jailed for up to 21 years.

Drunk and drug-fuelled, Tia Minhinnick was 20 when he inflicted “catastrophic” injuries with “shocking brutality” upon his mother Angela Huata, 41, at their home on 9 February 2022.

He pleaded guilty at the Supreme Court of Victoria to her murder.

On the night, housemates returned home to find Minhinnick standing over and berating his mother as she sat bleeding on the lounge room floor.

A particularly vulnerable Ms Huata suffered from a muscle-wasting disability that impeded her getting off the ground.

During the attack, Minhinnick repeatedly yelled at his mother to “get the f*** up” and “get the f*** out”. He continued the “vicious assault” in the garage.

He threatened his housemates, who went to their rooms.

None called for emergency services as the assault raged for about two hours, nor did they check on Ms Huata when they mopped blood off the kitchen floor the next day.

One of them later said she didn’t have the courage to phone for help.

Their lack of intervention was a “shocking aspect” of the case, sentencing judge Richard Niall.

It said much for the “dysfunctional” household and “a level of disorder that has been a feature of your life”, Justice Niall stated on 11 December.

After some time, the killer made “basic” and “useless” attempts at first aid but did not call an ambulance.

Instead he took Ms Huata to bed, where she was found naked and with widespread injuries.

She suffered 28 rib fractures, as well as a broken sternum and pelvis, a lacerated liver and burst eardrums.

Minhinnick texted his partner to say that he might have “went too far”.

By the time an ambulance was called the next morning, Ms Huata had been dead for “some time”.

Justice Niall noted Minhinnick had long-held anger towards Ms Huata, and felt she was neglecting his baby sister.

But this attack was in no way Ms Huata’s fault, she was a victim of his “shocking offending”.

Ms Huata’s disability carer rated her as an “extremely good mother who loved her children”, the judge said.

Her family members expressed their immense and devastating loss of their mother, sister and daughter in such “violent circumstances”.

At the time, Minhinnick was subject to a family-violence intervention order protecting her.

His anger had likely escalated “unchecked” for some time that night.

A “troubled” upbringing marred by violence, dysfunction and neglect partly explained his loss of temper, the judge noted. But the significant factor was his intoxication.

The judge noted Minhinnick’s remorse, “minor” criminal history and “good” rehabilitation prospects.

He was jailed for up to 21 years – a “heavy” sentence for a person of Minhinnick’s age, Justice Niall said.

A very large proportion of his 20s and 30s – “important decades” in a person’s life – would be spent in prison.

Minhinnick will be eligible for parole after 15 years – including 665 days already served in pre-sentence remand.