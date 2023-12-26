Time to hit the road

By Holly Mcguinness

So you’ve been stuck inside for months, braving the cold weather from the comfort of your couch, the sun’s coming out and the kids are becoming increasingly antsy to get moving.

A road trip is on the cards but there’s plenty to do before setting off with the family.

Drivers should inspect under their bonnets before travelling on extended trips, checking the levels of fuel, coolant, oil and the windscreen washer reservoir.

Check brake lights, indicators and headlights are working, too.

Ensuring tyres are safe to drive on is imperative; your local service station should have a tyre inflator to check tyre pressure and drivers should search for serious wear and tear.

If damage is apparent, you might need a replacement before your trip and don’t forget to check the spare, too.

Consider the type of roads you’ll be driving on while away; there could be a better suited tyre than your existing set if you’re travelling off the beaten track.

Investing in a dash cam is also a great backup plan, should the worst happen.

One of the pros to travelling by car is the extra space to pack extra essentials. It’s a good idea to put in a flashlight, plenty of water and a first aid kit in case you end up breaking down far from a town.

Basic essentials should be included in the first aid kit, along with sunscreen and toilet paper for those other kinds of emergencies. If anyone gets car sick, a band aid stuck across the belly button has been rumoured to keep car sickness at bay while travelling.

Hangry kids and hours on the road is never a good combination, so packing plenty of snacks and drinks should keep them busy.

Packing food that will be nourishing, low maintenance and lift energy levels will help in the long run – crackers, fruit and nut mixes are perfect.

Games like ‘I spy’ or ‘car cricket’ can keep the kids busy, along with a trusty iPad or other gadgets.

Sticking to these tips should minimise bumps along the road; now just to make sure everyone agrees on the destination.