Dandenong smashed by storms

Thousands of homes are without power in Greater Dandenong, with multiple felled trees and floods from wild storms on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 February.

Two people in a car were reportedly trapped by a fallen tree at Lysterfield Lake Park about 4pm.

Three Narre Warren North CFA units have responded, with the incident “ongoing”, a CFA spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, there was widespread reporting of trees down across Greater Dandenong, including major arterials such as Springvale Road and Stud Road.

According to United Energy’s outage website, parts of Keysborough, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Bangholme, Dandenong South, Noble Park, Noble Park North, Springvale, Springvale South were without electricity.

More than 20,000 customers in the region had no electricity. Dandenong Oasis reported that it was closed due to the blackout.

Power was estimated to be restored by 10pm.