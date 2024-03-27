Students thrive on their own devices

Technology is helping to “give a voice” to students at Springvale Park Special Developmental School.

Thirty students recently received iPads from Victorian not-for-profit State Schools’ Relief (SSR), as part of a roll-out of 400 devices across the state.

“The iPad program assists students experiencing significant communication barriers within their school environment and home,” SSR chief executive Sue Karzis said.

“The iPad gives students a voice – something that is a universal right and helps these young people to have a voice, have agency and to be heard.”

Research shows that for non-verbal students, iPads can increase their learning potential, improve their ability to communicate and increase their social skills.

Since 2016, SSR has provided $45 million-plus in uniforms, shoes and educational essentials to students in need across the state.

“I am so proud that SSR is able to deliver such an impactful program,” Karzis said.

“And it is only possible due to the generosity of our partners, particularly Bank First and ASCA as well as The William Angliss Charitable Fund.”