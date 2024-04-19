Trespasser causes commuter delays

There were major delays on the Pakenham and Cranbourne train lines this morning – Friday 19 April – following a reported trespasser.

There would be delays of up to 30 minutes, Metro Trains warned, after police attend to a trespasser in the Narre Warren area.

At 8.48am, Metro Trains said on X – formerly Twitter – the delays were clearing.

Trains were set to run at a reduced speed through Narre Warren, with some trains terminating or originating at intermediate stations.

Metro Trains urged people to check information displays and listen for announcements as services may be altered at short notice.