Special Games return to Casey

Special Olympics Victoria State Games are set to return to Casey for the second year running.

The Games will host athletes with intellectual disabilities and autism across various sports over two weekends (6-7 July and 20-22 September).

Athletes will compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, football (soccer) golf, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, netball, sailing, swimming, tennis, table tennis and tenpin bowling.

As a further incentive, they will be competing to represent Victoria at the 2026 Special Olympics Australia National Games.

There will be two opening ceremonies with the first to take place on Saturday July 6 at Casey Stadium.

Athletes from each club will take part in the Victoria Law Enforcement Torch Run alongside Victoria Police’s Chief Commissioner, Shane Patton.

Another ceremony will be held on Saturday 21 September to mark the beginning of the summer sports leg.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the Special Olympics Victoria State Games back to Casey,” said City of Casey chair of administrators, Noelene Duff.

“The competition is a fantastic avenue to highlight the courage and determination of athletes living with a disability and dedicated to achieving their sporting goals.

“We warmly welcome the new and returning athletes back to Casey this year and are proud to host the games at a range of our accessible sporting facilities.

“I encourage members of our community to head along to the games and show your support.”

The Special Olympics Victoria Games were successfully held in Casey in 2023.

“Our athletes always feel welcome and the support from the community and outstanding facilities makes it a wonderful location for our athletes to shine,” Special Olympics Australia regional manager for Victoria/Tasmania, James Hammond said.

“We look forward to making this our biggest and best State Games yet and invite anyone in the community to come along and cheer on our athletes.”

Details: specialolympics.com.au/find-a-sport-near-me/vic