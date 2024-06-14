Springvale strong in hard times

by Sahar Foladi

A research report on Springvale has hailed the vibrant and bustling suburb as a champion of social cohesion.

Springvale, the “microcosm of Australia” has become a notion-buster that diverse communities lack social cohesion, according to the research report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute.

The report, ‘Strong Communities Don’t Just Happen’ by authors Trish Prentice and Andrew Markus reflects on Springvale’s response to a very challenging time during the pandemic.

It explores how the pandemic was overcome all whilst maintaining community harmony and bonds.

Lead author Trish Prentice said such times often lead communities to reveal their fundamentals

“For us, we’re interested in the idea of social cohesion, what that means and look like. The idea that the diversity is a crumbling box – if people are different how can they be socially cohesive – I didn’t find that at all in this case, which is what sets Springvale apart.

“Springvale is a place for us to explore what social cohesion looks like in a diverse environment.”

A previous project on Springvale by the Scanlon Foundation prompted this latest report to visit and “document more carefully” how the community has developed and changed its social infrastructure.

The report was a time capsule that delved into Australia’s post World War II immigration drive bringing in young and skilled workers which prompted to shape the country and Springvale’s demographic.

Once a “sleepy and semi-rural” area the population accelerated from 25,526 in 1961 to 89,478 by 1991 as it grew into the current thriving diverse community filled with bustling streets and flavourful food attraction.

Deputy mayor of City of Greater Dandenong, Richard Lim OAM has been a long advocate and one of the crucial figures who’ve helped transform the Springvale Activity Centre.

He remembers the pandemic as a “very tough” phase for the community, many of whom struggle with an English-language barrier.

“Overall, I think we did very well in vaccinations rates compared to other suburbs in Greater Dandenong because residents were well informed, residents would approach me for information and questions around Covid and vaccinations.”

He went on to great lengths on Facebook live sessions to educate his community about Covid, addressed rumours on vaccination side effects and health risks information in their own Khmer language.

Together with Greater Dandenong Council he helped to facilitate vaccination roll outs and details such as the location to attract as many residents as possible.

While the pandemic has brought forth Springvale’s uniqueness, the report acknowledges individuals, organisations, and institutions in building the suburb’s social bond while closing the gap between differences.

“The pandemic revealed that to us as researchers because when communities are under stress they reveal the crack, Springvale didn’t crack and we didn’t see tensions as we did with other communities.

“Individuals from Greater Dandenong and nearby saw Springvale was different and I think that was very interesting,” Ms Prentice said.

The acceleration in migration saw the birth of many community organisations to help the migrant community with practical assistance and information, particularly the Enterprise Migrant Hostel in Springvale which provided accommodation and settlement services to more than 30,000 migrants and refugees from all over the world between 1970 and 1992.

It acknowledged the pivotal roles the likes of Merle Mitchell AM had in shaping the suburb from early on through the establishment of local facilities such as the Springvale Neighbourhood House, the Family Mediation Centre and Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau (SCAAB) now South East Community Links (SECL).

The report title, ‘Strong Communities Don’t Just Happen’ is quoted from Merle Mitchell’s interview with the Star Journal in 2021.

“The point I want to make is some of the foundation built over time was very important during the pandemic. The connection within the community, cultural associations, also the relationships within service providers to community and local council were very important to build that social cohesion,” Ms Prentice said.

Mr Lim is one epitome of the resilient culturally-diverse communities that make up not just his Springvale Ward but also the Greater Dandenong, the most culturally diverse community in Australia with residents from 157 countries.

As part of the research phase of the report, he was one of the many interviewed by the team that makes up the report.

He fled Cambodia‘s Pol Pot regime in the 1980s, worked relentlessly to achieve an education and now runs a successful pharmacy in Springvale that supports multicultural organisations throughout the South East and Monash Health Children’s Hospital.

Springvale is up for further transformation as part of the council’s Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan consisting of short, mid, and long-term plans for investments and development.

A draft of the SRAP was passed at the council meeting on 13 May.

The plan’s long-term vision spans more than 10 years until fruition with shorter-term plans within 1-5 years.