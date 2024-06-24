Doubts build on housing targets

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Draft housing targets which would double the dwellings in Greater Dandenong by 2051 must be “realistic” and matched with greater infrastructure, says council acting chief executive Sanjay Manivasagasivam.

This month, the State Government unveiled the targets which shifted the focus on new homes where “people want to live, work and play” in inner and middle Melbourne.

In the case of Greater Dandenong, 57,000 new dwellings would nearly double the area’s 59,400 homes, as of 2023.

“Council is currently reviewing the draft housing targets,” Mr Manivasagasivam said.

“We look forward to working with the state government to ensure the final targets are realistic and backed by the appropriate mechanisms to deliver this housing.

“It will be critical that this housing is supported by increased infrastructure, including open space, road upgrades and community facilities.”

Cr Sean O’Reilly’s ward Springvale North may host a proposed 7500 new dwellings at Sandown Racecourse, as part of a rezoning bid by owner Melbourne Racing Club.

A recent council report was generally supportive of the plan, subject to more information on managing flood impacts on-site and downstream.

“That will contribute substantially to that target.

“I think a lot of councils will struggle with their particular target. The broader issue is where are all the developers to fund the building of it?”

He pointed to a slow-down in planning applications, possibly due to higher construction costs and labour shortages with workers being seconded to large State infrastructure projects.

“The developers are saying it’s not the time to build. Which is the wrong news to have in a housing crisis.”

More dense development is needed in central Dandenong to bring it back to life, according to Cr O’Reilly.

“One of the main issues in the CBD is there’s not enough people living close to it.”

This was true to a lesser degree for the more compact, central Springvale district, he says.

“Generally residents don’t want more densification which is understandable. The question is what’s the least worst option?

“There’s no guarantee of this but if you have apartment living near a premium train station like Springvale, then residents are less likely to use their car.”

Meanwhile, Keysborough South Ward has been the hub of extensive new estates in the past decade.

Its councillor Rhonda Garad said the draft housing targets of about 2000 new dwellings a year were not feasible.

“People are listening to these numbers with disbelief.”

She’s skeptical about the State Government cutting red tape in order to create a “developers’ picnic”, such as the call to rezone the green-wedge Keysborough Golf Club for housing.

“I think where they should be focused on is high-quality infill where there’s existing housing.”

She agrees with Cr O’Reilly that building costs and supply issues are a factor. But even fixing this may not solve the lack of affordable homes.

According to the state Rental Report in March, median rents for three-bedroom houses and flats had risen to $550 a week in Greater Dandenong.

“These prices don’t work in a low-income environment. There needs to be more innovation, more creativity,” Cr Garad says.

Cr Garad suggests looking at pre-fab modular housing on council or Crown land as a quick, low-cost fix.

She says council land between the end of Pultney Street and Lonsdale Street in Dandenong’s CBD could host an apartment complex to help “bring life back to the city”.

“Moving the urban growth boundary is not required. We don’t need more $1 million homes.”

Dandenong Ward councillor Jim Memeti said Greater Dandenong had already been “pulling its weight”.

He listed developments such as Metro Village, Meridian Estate and Keysborough South estates as well as apartments across the city over the past decade.

“We can and will continue to have development in our local area.

“As long as we approve good development which families can call their homes – with no dispensation on car parks, with adequate open space and of high-quality 5-star rating.

“Unfortunately, not only in our local area but all over Melbourne, there are developers and builders that are taking short cuts.

“The State Government needs to enforce new measures to make sure the appropriate checks and balances happen.

“We as a nation need more housing and this will be the biggest hurdle.”