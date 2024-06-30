Voices celebrated in Refugee Week

Voices of refugees were at full volume at a Refugee Week special event at Bunjil Place on 20 July.

More than 150 community leaders gathered for the Voices of the Community gala – a three-course dinner with entertainment and speeches from many multicultural groups about their work in the region.

Labor MPs Gary Maas, Lee Tarlamis and Cassandra Fernando were among the VIPs at the South East Community Links-stagedevent.

Performing were South Sudanese singer Ajak Kwai and Afghan musician Wahid Paykari, with Effie Nkrumah as the gala’s MC.

The event was supported by the State Government and City of Casey.