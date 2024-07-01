Toxic-waste fury after EPA notices

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillors have intensified calls to close a toxic-waste landfill that was recently put on notice by the state’s pollution watchdog.

The Veolia-operated landfill at Taylors Road Dandenong South was last month issued three improvement notices by Environment Protection Authority Victoria.

The notices related to ongoing management of leachate (wastewater), dust and landfill gas at the Veolia Recycling and Recovery facility.

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso and councillor Jim Memeti said the landfill needed to close immediately.

“It’s concerning that a facility like this is still operating and clearly regularly breaking EPA rules and regulations,” Cr Formoso said.

“The community has lost complete faith and trust in this facility, understandably as they continuously break the conditions under their obligations of their permit.

“We are deeply concerned about the health and well being of our community in the surrounding area where we have schools, residential properties, food processing plants.”

Cr Memeti has opposed the landfill for nearly two decades. He has also advocated for no new permits in Dandenong South’s heavy industry zone, which borders homes and schools.

“These (notices) are why we want this facility closed as soon as possible. It should be the No. 1 priority to run this as the best facility in the state but they can’t do that.

“Dandenong for too long has been the state’s dumping ground.”

In 2008, Greater Dandenong Council won a Supreme Court battle to refuse a permit for the toxic-waste landfill.

However, the ALP State Government at the time legislated to effectively overrule the decision.

A City of Greater Dandenong spokesperson said the council continued to advocate for the facility’s closure and objected to recent planning applications for additional uses on the site.

“We have recently written to the Minister for Planning outlining our concerns about these additional uses potentially extending the operating life of the facility.”

EPA regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said it had directed Veolia that it “must manage leachate in a way that minimises the risk of harm to human health and the environment”.

The EPA also ordered Veolia to assess, review and take remedial action over its generation, management and disposal of landfill gas.

Veolia was also directed to mitigate and prevent dust being discharged beyond the site boundaries from vehicle movement and material storage.

“This is a very important landfill site in Victoria, and that importance must be met with ongoing improvements to deliver the best pollution controls,”

Mr Abeywickrema said EPA would maintain contact with Veolia to ensure progress was being made but would use its regulatory powers as necessary.

“The important thing is that impacts offsite be minimised and the community and environment protected.”

Last year, the EPA fined Veolia $9246 for failing to provide a report on groundwater quality at the facility.

The landfill is the only facility in Victoria licensed to receive a broad range of solid hazardous waste, classified as Category B.

The environmental measures include collection and treatment of leachate, groundwater and surface management and detailed monitoring and reporting.

The State Government and Veolia were contacted for comment.