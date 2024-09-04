Finks bikies charged over Southbank

Two Greater Dandenong men were among seven Finks outlaw-motorcycle-gang patched members arrested over an illegal CBD mass-riding incident on 4 September.

Echo Taskforce detectives executed 11 early-morning raids of homes in Clyde North, Springvale, Keysborough, Safety Beach, Dallas Wy Yung, Mt Martha, Harkness and Rosebud as well as clubhouses in Cranbourne West and Brunswick East on 4 September.

It is part of an investigation into a large group of motocyclists in Finks regalia illegally riding along the footpath of Southbank Promenade about 8pm on 9 August, police say.

Among the arrests were a 34-year-old Springvale man, who police allege is an office bearer, as well as a 33-year-old Keysborough man.

An alleged World member from Dallas, a national president from Mt Martha and an office bearer from Safety Beach were also arrested, as well as men from Wy Yung and Rosebud.

They were all charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and driving/riding on path.

All were bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 November.

Police seized seven Harley Davidson motorcycles, a small amount of cannabis and Finks OMCG vests.

During the 9 August incident, riders rode in formation for approximately 350 metres along the promenade, between pedestrians, street vendors and buskers, police say. There were a lot of pedestrians including families and children, who were required to move out of the way of the group.

“This is completely unacceptable behaviour by an outlaw motorcycle gang – thinking they are above the law and putting innocent members of our community at risk during probably the busiest time of week to be along Southbank,” Echo Taskforce’s Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan said.

“Many families, including children, elderly citizens and patrons of nearby restaurants and bars were rightfully enjoying their Friday evening in Melbourne, only to be confronted by a contingent of motorbikes jeopardising their safety.

“It is seriously reckless conduct and a significant concern for Victoria Police and the Echo Taskforce.

“We have made it a priority to follow up every avenue of enquiry available to us and hold those responsible to account.

“We are not intimidated by outlaw motorcycle gangs, and we will not allow our community to be either.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au