Still time for historic church purchase

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

There is still time for Greater Dandenong Council to buy a historic church in Chapel Road, Keysborough, but it needs to act fast, according to the owner.

Uniting Church in Australia had recently put the former Wesleyan Methodist church built in 1877 on the open market – after councillors voted down an alleged $2 million purchase of the 4-hectare lot.

However, council election candidates in Keysborough and Keysborough South wards gave strong or in-principle support to revisiting the council’s decision, if elected.

A Uniting Church spokesperson stated the council still had the opportunity to offer to buy the site on the terms previously agreed.

“We would consider such an offer, subject obviously to the site not having already been sold via the (expressions-of-interest) process.

“We would suggest that if council intend to do this that they move rapidly.”

The EOI process closed on 10 October. A Sunshine-based Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga has indicated to Star Journal its interest in buying the site for pastoral and community use.

“The EOI received a range of proposals, and these are being further considered and negotiated,” the Uniting Church stated.

“At this stage, we cannot disclose the identities of the parties who have submitted.”

Meanwhile, intruders have reportedly tagged inside the 147-year-old church building with offensive messages.

Uniting Church stated that there were “periodic” security checks of the site.

“Our appointed agents have visited regularly through the campaign, and we have instituted security patrols.

“We are presently in the process of organising repair and removal of the offending graffiti.”

A four-year campaign, backed by a 2300-plus signature online petition, has been waged to save the historic church for community use.

Resident Gaye Guest said the latest vandalism belied the owners’ “demolition by neglect mentality” since the site was vacated.

“We cannot wait any longer to save this property.

“Four years ago when I was present after the first break-in, the walls were in pristine condition.

“Many break-ins later – and after three graffiti blitzes – the chapel needs to be rescued and secured for its heritage value.”

During the EOI period, the site was marketed as suitable for town homes, childcare, a place of assembly, aged care/nursing home, education and medical, subject to council approval.

The church is protected by a local heritage overlay.