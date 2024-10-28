Sensitive Santa back this year

Connected Libraries’ Sensitive Santa program is back again this year at Cranbourne West Library Lounge and the Endeavour Hills Library.

Sensitive Santa allows children who are neuro-diverse or with developmental disabilities to access Santa in a sensory-friendly environment.

The lights are dimmed, noise is restricted and there are no crowds. Santa is trained to communicate with children who experience sensitivities.

A participant from 2023 said they absolutely loved the calm and approachable atmosphere created.

“It’s so special and fun for the kids who would often miss out on regular Santa visits due to them being too fast-paced and overwhelming,” they said.

“My girls were over the moon…It’s such a highlight of their Christmas. Thank you!”

Connected Libraries chief executive officer Beth Luppino said: “Connected Libraries supported more than 40 families to meet Santa in 2023 and we are thrilled to offer this program again.

“Sensitive Santa is free for Connected Libraries Members and sessions run for 10 to 15 minutes.

“Families will leave with 20 non-edited images immediately after the session for free. Don’t delay, Sensitive Santa booked out in 2023 so secure your spot today.”

Book by visiting the Connected Libraries Website or phone 1800 577 548. Bookings are open now and close Friday 15 November.

events.connectedlibraries.org.au/search?q=santa

Cranbourne West Library Lounge

Monday 25 November (sessions run between 1pm – 7.40pm)

Tuesday 26 November (sessions run between 10.20am – 5pm)

Endeavour Hills Library

Friday 29 November (sessions run between 10am – 4.20pm)

Saturday 30 November (sessions run between 10am – 2.40pm)