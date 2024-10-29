Milestone unlocked for fresh graduates

Chisholm Institute of TAFE students celebrated their achievements at their graduation ceremony, held in October 2024 at Bunjil Place, Narre Warren.

With 180 excited students and more than 500 proud relatives and friends in attendance, the atmosphere was exuberant.

On of the members of the graduating cohort, Karan Grover, explained the significance to him of celebrating this important life milestone.

“Completing a course is not easy. It is the outcome of great commitment, and that deserves to be recognised and celebrated with family, peers and educators who supported you along the way.”

Karan graduated from Chisholm with a Bachelor of Engineering Technology and was named Higher Education (International) Student of the Year in the 2024 Chisholm Education Awards. Having specialised in Mechatronics, he is now developing his career in car automation in Australia.

A proud member of the Gurdwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Keysborough, Mr Grover has volunteered at the temple since he arrived from India three years ago, helping to prepare and distribute free meals for the local community.

Chisholm Chief of Education, Conor Mullan congratulates all of the graduates and wishes them all the best as they take the next steps in their journey, whether that be into further study, teaching, employment, volunteering in the community or reflecting on which direction they would like to take next.

