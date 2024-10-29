Gators snap up vital result

By Marcus Uhe

Fountain Gate coach Ray Pal heaped praise on his side’s ability to execute the gameplan in Saturday’s excellent Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 win over Berwick Springs.

After playing a deliberately patient innings with the bat, led by captain Karan Singh’s selfless role at the top of the order, the Gators defended 8/178 by dismissing Berwick Springs for 146 in 37 overs, with what Pal described as the deepest bowling attack in the competition.

The wickets were shared among the bowling group, with teenage pace sensation Nadim Nazif leading the way with an impressive 3/29.

Regular wickets prevented the Titans’ ability to build partnerships, compounded by the absence of the talismanic Jackson Marie at the top of the order.

Brayden Hillman (10), Lachlan Marie (10), Riley Hillman (three) and Chirath Uralagamage (zero) all failed to fire, leaving Shalika Karunanayake to make the majority of the runs.

He made 55 off 57 before becoming Nazif’s first victim with the opening delivery of his spell.

“He came in and got three wickets and changed the game because he got Shalika out,” Pal said of his teenage weapon.

“He’s picked up a yard of pace as well, he’s going to be a terrifying prospect in the future.

“(Karunanayake) was the one we identified as the big wicket but they are top-heavy.

“We knew that if we could get a couple of wickets early, not that we could roll them, but (it would) put a big dent in them.”

Karunanayake’s dismissal was the first in a quick demise for the Titans, which crumbled to be all out for 146 after losing their final six wickets for just 45 runs.

It’s a significant win for the Gators, who succumbed to the Titans in a semi-final last summer to end their season in disappointing fashion.

The pressure is now firmly on the Titans, surprisingly yet to register a win in 2024/25 after a grand final appearance last summer and expected to contend once again.

At Hampton Park, a captain’s performance from Christo Otto was crucial in Keysborough’s opening win of the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 3 competition season, starring with bat and ball for the Knights in their win over Hampton Park.

Otto’s 3/25 helped to bowl the Lions out for 152 before top-scoring in the chase with 57 runs to guide his side home.

Having been thrashed by 153 runs in their only game of the season thus far, the pressure was building on Keysborough, having been relegated from last summer’s Turf 2 competition.

Dante Happawana took 3/42 from his eight overs, while opening batter Abhinay Motupalli made an important 47 in contribution to the chase.

Lynbrook was similarly blessed with a brilliant all-round effort from its main man in Jattinder Singh, starring in both facets against Narre North.

Singh made 64 from 67 deliveries as the only batter on his side to pass 50 and took 6/12 in a sensational bowling effort in the Lakers’ 96-run win.

His ruthless opening spell reduced the hosts to 4/11 at the beginning of the 11th over, with the top four batters each perishing to his wizardry with the ball.

Narre North made just 98 in reply.

Another side needing more batting practice is Doveton, having fallen away dramatically in the lower order once again against Silverton in a seven-wicket loss.

From 1/81 in the 20th over, the Doves finished all out for 123, letting a promising start slip through their fingers.

Harkanwal Singh, Dylan Hayes and Varinder Verk each took two wickets each for Silverton, which made light work of the chase, wrapping up the match in the 16th over.

Opener Matthew Wall led the chase with 53.