Another step towards unity with new program launch

The Australia Multicultural Organisation Network (AMON) launched 13 October, bringing together leaders and advocates from various backgrounds to improve multicultural representation in Australia.

Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Julian Hill, said, “Our Fair Go policy reflects the success of our multicultural ethos. Political leadership matters, and our policies are deliberate in fostering unity.”

Mr Hill also spoke to “the Racial Discrimination Act, introduced by the Whitlam Government,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, significant to Australia’s progress in achieving unity.

AMON Chairperson, Manoj Kumar, said the network’s mission was “a strong, collaborative voice capable of engaging with elected representatives and policymakers across all levels of government.”

The network aims to address “issues such as the recent Uber drivers’ agitation, the underrepresentation of women in the workforce, mental health challenges, business needs, and concerns related to private colleges,” said Mr Kumar.

AMON’s President, Dr. Raju Adhikari, said “The AMON declaration emphasises that unity in diversity is a vital asset, and CALD communities are instrumental in building a harmonious Australia.”

The next step to this initiative is to host a CALD convention to engage stakeholders and develop a long-term strategy, roadmap, and action plan.

AMON’s goal is “to ensure greater representation and participation of multicultural communities in government roles, advisory boards, advocacy platforms, and political leadership,” said Mr Kumar.

The launch also included a traditional Afghan men’s dance, with attendees from different communities joining in. The event concluded with an Indian dinner, celebrating cultural unity.