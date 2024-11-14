Brand new council unveiled

by Sahar Foladi

The inaugural meeting of the 11 freshly-elected Greater Dandenong councillors began with a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday night (13 November).

The affirmation ceremony was formally conducted as families of the councillors watched on, seemingly proud and joyous with cameras clicking away to capture memorable moments.

It was the first in-person affirmation ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Distinguished guests were invited on the night including ex-councillors Youhorn Chea and Matthew Kirwan, families of the councillors and Living Treasure Jenny Mackay with husband and former Dandenong North Primary School principal Kevin Mackay.

City of Greater Dandenong chief executive officer Jacqui Weatherill thanked all the candidates who stood for election.

“It’s a significant commitment of time and effort to stand for election, and we’re fortunate to have so many strong candidates.

“You were willing to stand up and make a difference in your local area, influence issues and outcomes that you care about and serve the wonderful community of Greater Dandenong – and that should be acknowledged.”

She thanked the outgoing Cr Angela Long for her 25 years of service including three terms as a mayor.

The ceremony comes after the end of a torturous election campaign for some at the Local Government elections in October, succeeded by eight returning and three new councillors.

Two vacated seats (Keysborough and Springvale Central) were replaced with two new female councillors starting fresh in their first term, ALP Melinda Yim (Keysborough) and ALP Alice Phuong Le (Springvale Central).

Councillor Rhonda Garad now re-elected as the Cleeland ward councillor saw her Greens colleague Isabella Do comfortably take Cr Garad’s former Keysborough South ward seat.

This brings the new council for the next four years a total of six female and five male councillors (opposite in the last term), for the first time according to Cr Jim Memeti who is serving the community in his sixth term now.

“We’ve got three in their 20’s now on council and a majority of women on council so these are two factors that have never happened before.

“We have a completely new CEO and executive team which has never happened before so we are actually a very inexperienced council, considering the people that have been re-elected and who’s there still.”

With Angela Long defeated at the elections by Cr Garad, this has left only Springvale North Cr Sean O’Reilly (fourth term) and Loi Truong (Springvale South) in his fifth term, along with Memeti as the oldest serving councillors.

With the re-election of Labor members Phillip Danh (Yarraman Ward), Lana Formoso (Noble Park North) and Sophie Tan (Noble Park) as well as conservative independent Bob Milkovic (Dandenong North), the ALP holds a strong majority of eight-members, with two Greens and an independent.

Councillor biographies will be available on council’s website in coming days and the mayor and deputy mayor will be elected at the annual council meeting on Monday 18 November at 7pm.

The council meeting schedule for the next year will also be considered for endorsement by councillors at the annual meeting.