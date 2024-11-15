Five in favour of in-house aged care

by Sahar Foaldi

A near-majority of Greater Dandenong’s new-elected councillors support retaining council aged care and disability services, according to a survey by ex-mayor Roz Blades.

Blades led a campaign during last month’s council elections to help residents identify which candidates support keeping council-run services beyond 2027, such as meals on wheels, personal care, home repairs and home-cleaning help.

She says she “did well” with the survey, sent to all 43 candidates.

But now that the councillors are onboard, Blades is keen on working with everyone on council not just those who responded positively to the survey.

“Before I did that there was no support at all for keeping home care. Lots of candidate didn’t even mention it on their papers (election campaign) so residents didn’t know what they were voting for.

“In fairness, this council is new. I hope they all do well, they are all extremely nice and good people. I think good people do good things. If you’re elected, I will work with you.

“It’s about the council being a part of the community instead of apart from the community.

“Every council have to make difficult decisions but it’s to do with working with the community and reconfiguring your financial responsibilities.”

As reported previously, in favour of the survey are, Sophie Tan (Noble Park Ward), Phillip Danh (Yarraman Ward), Melinda Yim (Keysborough Ward), Isabella Do (Keysborough South Ward), and Rhonda Garad (Cleeland Ward).

Other councils such as Casey have opted out of providing the services due to a federal funding restructure.

As reported previously, Greater Dandenong had been on the brink of transitioning to a new Support at Home model in July 2025 but deferred a decision on its long-term future until July 2027.

Blades is confident the program “can be kept” and as she attempts to keep the community’s concerns on the forefront, she says the “brand new” people on council need time to adjust.

“We don’t know what discussions will happen between now and when the council has to make a decision.

“It’s a complex area with complex issues. There is a lot to learn in Greater Dandenong, I’m happy to help as well.

“Any councillors who want to know anything I’m happy to be of persistence with any of my knowledge.

“I want to congratulate everyone who ran (for local council elections). It’s not easy, its complicated, time consuming and expensive.”