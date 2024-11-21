Man charged with home invasion, affray allegedly linked to Dandenong man’s shooting

A ninth person has been charged over the alleged shooting of a Dandenong man in Frankston North this month.

A 22-year-old Seaford man was arrested in Melbourne’s CBD just after midday on Wednesday 21 November.

Armed Crime Squad detectives charged him with aggravated home invasion, four counts of common law assault, affray, violent disorder and two counts of criminal damage.

The man was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

A 59-year-old Frankston North woman was also arrested by police last night.

She was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

The activity follows a public appeal for information by police on Tuesday, 19 November as part of their investigation into a linked home invasion and non-fatal shooting.

A 36-year-old man from Dandenong was shot during what police will allege was an altercation with a group of people at a park on Armata Crescent about 7.15pm on Monday, 4 November.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains with life altering injuries.

Eight people were previously charged with a range of offences in relation to these incidents, including:

• A 17-year-old Bentleigh boy

• An 18-year-old Frankston North woman

• A 21-year-old Mornington man

• A 22-year-old Frankston North man

• A 23-year-old Mornington woman

• A 24-year-old Cranbourne North man

• A 26-year-old Carrum Downs woman

• A 29-year-old Carrum Downs man

A 28-year-old Cranbourne North woman was arrested and released pending further enquiries.