Best of the press

More than 170 people attended the Victorian Country Press Association’s pinnacle event for 2024, held at the RACV Resort in Torquay on Friday, 15 November.

The awards night was the culmination of the VCPA’s annual conference, in which delegates from across Australia heard from a world-class field of speakers, headlined by International News Media Association executive director and CEO, Earl Wilkinson.

VCPA chairman Jared Loughnan said Mr Wilkinson was widely regarded as one of the news media industry’s most experienced and respected speakers, and his presence and participation in this year’s conference was a major highlight.

“Earl is a true leader in our industry and our members and other conference delegates thoroughly enjoyed his presentation, and his company over the time he was able to spend with us,” Mr Loughnan said.

The awards night was compered by comedian Dave O’Neil and had 19 awards announced as part of a new look for the VCPA’s major yearly event, with a record 537 entries received.

Major winners included the Phillip Island and San Remo Advertiser, which was named winner of the open category Newspaper Excellence award, the Yarrawonga Chronicle in the under 2500 circulation paid newspaper category and the Shepparton Adviser as winner of the Best Free Newspaper.

Star News Group featured prominently in the awards.

Cranbourne Star News reporter Violet Li was commended for her story Home Fires Fury.

Judge Alison McAdam said her story was commended for cleverly linking a breaking news event with a long-running campaign for a new fire station.

“The journalist seamlessly switches between reporting the latest event and explaining the background context, and includes good quotes throughout the story,” she said. “The photos are well composed, showing the action of fighting the blaze as well as featuring the main primary source.”

Rob Carew’s entry Show Delight was highly commended in the Best Agricultural Photo category.

“Rob has captured what will probably one of this young girl’s most memorable moments,” judge Peter Hyett said. “Proudly, but with some obvious challenges, this young girl strives to place the ribbon around the prizes winning entry’ neck. Capturing these moments takes a keen eye, patience and the ability to respond quickly which Rob has managed to achieve. The use of long lenses does reduce your ability to create the perfect picture in relation to depth of field but with a strong focal point on the young girl face this picture draws you in to this very proud moment.”

Gazette reporter Corey Everitt was commended in the Best Agricultural Story category for his On The Land feature headlined Chicken Before The Egg.

“Great headline and beautiful photos,” judge Simone Smith said. “A deep-dive into an agricultural business, this article includes the ideal combination of background, production detail and personal quotes to tell a well-rounded story about the development of a local egg business and what it has meant to this family.”

Corey was also highly commended in the TAC Award For Road Safety for his piece Road Trauma to the Fore, which judge Samantha Cockfield described as an in-depth look at how volunteers working for Amber Community, a not-for-profit dedicated to addressing road trauma, are changing attitudes of people convicted of serious road traffic offences.

“Corey’s portrayal of the volunteers, some of whom had previously been convicted themselves, showed a strong level of trust between the reporter and his subjects. The story also explored the potential of extending the use of seminars beyond offenders, to all young drivers.”

Kelly Price was commended in the Best Locally Produced Advertisement category for her Meet Your Local Agent ad for Barry Plant.

“This is a great ad and creates a sense of intimacy but inviting readers to learn more about the agents,” judge Krista Shada said. “The layout is simply but works really well with the colour scheme and business logo and information. The copy is engaging and designed to encourage a real relationship between buyer or seller and the agent.”

Editor Garry Howe was commended in the Best Editorial or Opinion category for an Editor’s Desk in the Gazette on IBAC’s Operation Sandon investigation into planning issues at Casey Council.

The judge was Patrick Elligett, editor of The Age.

“Garry Howe’s notes from the editor’s desk are eminently readable,” he said. “Engaging to the last word, his snappy assessments of complex issues are delivered with such familiarity that they leave readers feeling like they’ve just caught up with the editor for a coffee and a chat. The tone might be casual, but the topics are important and the messages they contain are compelling.”