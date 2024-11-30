Driver killed after crashing into Pakenham supermarket

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Pakenham early this morning (Saturday 30 November).

Police say it’s believed a vehicle was travelling along Olympic Way when it left the road and crashed through the back wall of a supermarket about 3.50am.

The force of the crash caused part of a concrete wall to collapse onto the vehicle, trapping the single occupant inside.

The male driver was declared deceased at the scene.

Several supermarket staff members inside the store at the time escaped injury.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au