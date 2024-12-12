Three arrested in Dandenong Thunder investigation

Dandenong Thunder has expressed “deep concern” after three Dandenong men were arrested as part of an “ongoing” police investigation into the prominent soccer club.

The Age has reported that police raided Dandenong Thunder’s clubrooms at George Andrews Reserve, as well as several nearby homes on Wednesday morning (11 December) to investigate suspected match fixing.

Victoria Police confirmed that Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit detectives executed warrants at Dandenong addresses in relation to “an ongoing investigation into a sporting club”.

No match-fixing charges appear to be have been laid.

On 12 December, Dandenong Thunder stated: “Dandenong Thunder is deeply concerned by allegations connected to our club.

“We take this situation seriously and will continue to fully cooperate with Victoria Police’s investigation.

“The club will not make any further statement whilst an investigation is ongoing and appreciate your understanding regarding this matter.”

Three men were arrested and interviewed, police say.

A 29-year-old Dandenong man was charged with cultivating a narcotic plant, possessing a drug of dependence and failing to comply with an order to provide data from a storage device.

A 33-year-old Dandenong man was charged with drug possession.

The pair were bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court.

A 44-year-old Dandenong man was arrested and released pending further inquiries, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.