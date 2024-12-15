Driver arrested after ramming police car in Berwick

A man has been arrested after allegedly ramming a police vehicle in a stolen Ford Ranger in Berwick on Saturday night (14 December).

Police say they were called to a dispute between a man and female in a shopping centre carpark on Clyde Road, Berwick about 11pm.

A trio attempted to intervene, but the man allegedly threatened one of them with a knife .

When police arrived, they directed the man to exit the Ford.

Instead the driver and sole occupant is alleged to have rammed into the police vehicle before fleeing the scene north along Clyde Road.

Police tracked the Ford to Narre Warren North Road, Narre Warren North and successfully deployed stop sticks.

The 49-year-old Beaconsfield Upper man was arrested at the scene and was expected to be interviewed the next day.

No one was injured as a result of the ramming or during the arrest.

Police believe that the Ford Ranger was stolen from an address in Narre Warren on Saturday, 14 December at 4.45pm.

Any dashcam/CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au