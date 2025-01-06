Help for graduate teachers

Graduate teachers will soon be receiving even more support as they kick start their educational career, thanks to the state government.

Education Minister Ben Carroll announced the expansion of the Career Start initiative to eight new parts of the state, aiming to improve the experience of graduate teachers as they are inducted into the profession.

The program helps to develop graduate teachers in government schools with extra preparation time, practice focused mentoring, professional learning and networking with peers to help them flourish in their first year of teaching.

It has dual aims of increasing graduate teacher retention rates and accelerating the development of graduate teachers’ practice.

Graduate teachers have shared how Career Start supports increased feelings of preparedness for the classroom, confidence, and wellbeing, and reduced workload-related stress. Participating in the program has led to more graduates continuing into their second year of teaching.

Career Start also develops mid and late-career teachers, who provide practice-focused mentoring to graduates. These mentors receive tailored support and guidance from Learning Alliance Leaders (experienced teachers).

Mentors have noted benefits to their participation and how the program has empowered them to learn alongside their graduate colleagues.

Career Start is run by teachers, for teachers. Experienced teachers work directly with in-school mentors to grow their capability to work with graduates. They also design and facilitate professional learning for the graduate teachers. In this way, the experienced teachers share their learnings and expertise with the next generation of teachers.

In 2024, over 1150 graduate teachers were supported by more than 880 mentors across 370 Victorian Government schools. Career Start is just one of many examples of how the Victorian Government is investing in keeping our teachers in schools.