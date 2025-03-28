$2 million Arson attacks

By Ava Cashmore

A pair of early-morning firebombings at a Dandenong South car yard left a trail of destruction, with nearly $2 million in damages and police left hunting for suspects.

The first fire broke out on 17 February around 1.30am at a Kirkham Road business.

Offenders arrived in a black Audi sedan, forced open the gate, and set fire to a semi-trailer cabin.

The flames destroyed one truck and damaged another.

On 3 March at about 1.20am, a second fire was deliberately lit at the same location.

Offenders, this time in a black Ford sedan, cut the gate lock to enter and used an accelerant to set a Scania prime mover alight.

The fire spread to two nearby trucks before the offenders fled.

An employee of a business across the road, Jeremy Robinson, said “when I came to work in the morning it was all burnt, cops everywhere.”

The business appears to no longer exist at the location of the arson attacks.

Any information to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.