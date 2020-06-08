Spolly bolsters the Bloods

By Nick Creely

There’s going to be some serious selection headaches at Dandenong District powerhouse Springvale South in 2020/21.

Under new coach Darren Arter and recently announced Turf 1 skipper Nathan King, the Bloods are building strongly this off-season after falling short of the Turf 1 premiership in 2019/20, and the club out of Harold Road has landed a couple of prized recruits.

And they may not even be done just yet.

The great Steven Spoljaric – one of the most dominant cricketers in Victorian local cricket – is back in the DDCA after one season for Bundalaguah, re-joining Springvale South in a huge boost to the Bloods’ premiership hopes.

Across a storied career in the association with the Bloods, Parkfield and Cranbourne in Turf 1- which includes six Wookey Medals for champion Turf 1 player, premierships and match-winning performances after a long and illustrious career in Victorian Premier Cricket – the legendary all-rounder has built a formidable reputation in the south-east.

‘Spolly’ since joining the DDCA has amassed over 7000 runs at an averaging near 60, while with the ball, he is close to taking 300 wickets at an average of 16 – all in the space of only 160 games, and in the process, bringing fans to the games and leaving opposition sides with a headache.

Dandenong Cricket Club premiership player and quality left-arm tweaker Akshat Buch has also signed with the Bloods, in a strong addition to an already glittering spin department with fellow gun spinner Jarryd Straker also re-committing to the club.

Buch – who played in the Panthers’ 2017/18 Premier Cricket premiership – took 80 wickets in his 62 matches for the club, and is more than capable with the bat as the Bloods look to bolster all departments.

The Bloods have also landed the experienced and highly-regarded Paul Hill from Coomoora, with the wicketkeeper batsman a strong addition to the club after another strong year in Turf 3. Hill also played over 100 first XI games for Noble Park and is expected to slot straight into the middle-order with the retirement of club legend Craig Slocombe.

Adding to the signings, the Bloods have also locked away Matt Wetering, while from a coaching perspective, with Gavin Fewkes and Anthony Hamilton to assist senior coach Darren Arter off-field.

In Turf 2, Beaconsfield are another club looking to significantly boost its list – particularly in the batting department – with the announcement of two key recruits.

Ex-Sri Lankan international batsman Michael Vandort – who played with Parkdale last season but played four seasons with Springvale South – has landed at Perc Allison Oval in a major boost for the Turf 2 outfit, while emerging top-order batsman Tyler Clark has also signed with the club after an impressive season in the West Gippsland Cricket Association with Kooweerup.

The Tigers will be led on-field next season by ex-Frankston Peninsula spinner Jack Benbow, while the club has re-signed Nathan Goodes as senior coach.