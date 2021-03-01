Rays impress on the road

By Nick Creely

What a superb performance from the Dandenong Stingrays in the NAB League Girls competition.

Backing up its gritty win in their opening match last week, the Stingrays took to the road on Sunday down to Ballarat, and were electric in a barnstorming victory against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.

The most impressive element of the eventual 60-point win wasn’t just the mere scoreboard, but the manner in which they withheld a first half challenge before pulling away and completely dominating the contest in the third and fourth quarters.

Nick Cox’s group – riding sky-high on confidence – were challenged by the Rebels to hold a two-point quarter time lead with both sides kicking one goal, but a three-goal to one second term allowed the Stingrays to create a buffer of 12 points at half-time.

But it wasn’t insurmountable for the Rebels if they got a roll on.

However, the clinical nature of the Rays took over, with the group completely blanketing the home side with a destructive unanswered eight-goal second half.

The Rays booted four in the third and four in the last to run away with an eventual dominant victory, but it was a hard-fought clash with both sides showcasing some exciting talent.

Ashleigh Richards (three goals) and Jemma Radford (three) really cashed in for the Rays to be a menace up forward, while Mackenzie Eardley (two goals) was once again everywhere to be the dominant player on the ground.

Charley Ryan was also in the best once more to continue her excellent start to the NAB League season, while the likes of Brooke Smith, star Emily Shepherd and Zoe Hill all stood out in a big day for the side.

Even more impressively, Cox’s side held the hosts scoreless in the second half to flex its muscles and prove its an early pace setter this NAB League season.

On Sunday’s victory, Cox said that while the scoreboard was heavily weighted towards his side, it was a terrific game of football showcasing many talented young female footballers.

“I think we were probably a bit flattered by the scoreboard to be honest,” he said.

“They were a lot better than what the scoreboard said – it was a great game of NAB League footy.

“It was pleasing that we got away in a good contest and ended up getting a good win.”

Cox praised his side for shutting away the game after half-time, putting to fruition a few areas that were spoken about after their first game last weekend.

“That was an all-round defensive effort – the defence did a great job when it went in their fifty, but up the ground the pressure was great,” he said.

“I think from both teams, it was a hard-fought contested game, but our defensive stuff was something that we needed to work on from last week.

“They answered the call, which was pleasing.”

Cox said that results aside, the coaching group has seen tremendous improvement across the board, and praised the young group for its thirst for hard work.

Just on Sunday, the Rays featured 13 underage NAB League players.

“I think that the natural progression of the girls getting better and developing in both games and the start of pre-season to where they are now is giving us a lot of satisfaction,” he said.

“The pleasing thing from us is that the girls are getting better – the stuff that they’re doing away from footy, they’re learning better habits, and seeing that progression is the most pleasing.”

With all of the challenges presented by Covid, Cox said he was proud of the entire club for remaining motivated during 2020.

“The boys are in the same boat, both squads have had to go and rely on themselves to stay motivated for this year,” he said.

“The pleasing thing is, they’ve done the right things, the extras when they’re not with us, so its nice to see it sprout in the first couple of games from the girls.”

After four completed rounds, the Rays sit atop the NAB League girls table.

The Rays will now tackle the Oakleigh Chargers in a Friday night game under lights at the Bluescope Recreation Reserve.

It’s a massive challenge for both teams, with the Rays and Chargers both undefeated and looking to continue their respective winning runs.

“There’s no qualms, the Chargers have a really good girls’ program, and they’ll always be there at the pointy end,” he said.

“Our girls have moved on quickly – we’re under no illusions it’ll be a tough game.

“We’re a fairly young group, so we’re excited to go up against one of the frontrunners – each week is a new challenge, and learning the competition and seeing what’s there, it’s another thing the girls are enjoying.

“We know it’ll be a big ask, and hopefully we can prepare and get them ready.”