Doveton up to the fight

Doveton took three boxers over to compete against the Tasmanian’s in the annual Regional tournament recently.

First up Doveton had 13-year-old Isaac Johnson making his debut in the 54kg Schoolboys Bantamweight division. Isaac drew a local boy with both boys putting on highly entertaining bout with a good level of skill and aggression on show.

Both boys showed tremendous courage.

The Doveton youngster came away with a great win being more accurate with his work and landing the heavier of the blows out of the two. Isaac looks to be a good prospect for the club as he showed a lot of composure for a debutant.

Next up Doveton had 26-year-old Eden Hansted boxing in the senior Lightweight Division.

Also on debut, Eden drew a skilled boxer from Hobart, with both boys coming out guns blazing, the high work rate from both boxers found the Doveton boxer finishing on top at the end of the first round.

With the urgency to continue the fierce attack immediately from the Doveton corner, who sensed the Hobart boxer was tiring.

Eden came out straight from the bell and jumped on his opponent with the referee halting the contest mid round as the Hobart boxer had enough by then.

It was a great win for the Doveton boxer as he has out in the hard yards at the gym and is set to keep busy in 2021.

In the remaining bout for Doveton Boxing Club, the club had 38-year-old Shane Lynch competing in the senior light heavyweight division.

Shane also drew an opponent from Hobart, which proved to be a good match up as both boys wouldn’t back down trading blows throughout the third round bout, but it was the Doveton boxer who at times overwhelmed his opponent with some constant heavy rear hands and non-stop pressure.

The referee had to step in and give a standing eight count on the Hobart boxer, but the Hobart boxer dug deep and finished the fight with the crowd becoming quite vocal in being entertained by the two willing boys performance. It was great to be back in competition after a long layoff from Covid.

The Doveton Boxing Club also enjoyed a weekend trip to Bendigo, with three boys on again in a Boxing Victoria Regional tournament.

Thirteen-year-oldIsaac was back in action competing in an Exhibition match, gaining some good experience against a local bigger boy, and he gave his all again, putting the valuable rounds in the bank.

Eden Hansted was up next backing up from last week’s win in Tassie, taking on Shepparton’s Brock Hearn in a well matched contest at 64kg.

The Shepparton boxer came out firing at the bell landing some heavy blows on the Doveton Boxer who held his ground managing to use his boxing skills to get on top of his opponent throughout the fight, out boxing his opponent in the end getting a well-deserved win for the young Doveton Boxer who looks set to drop down to the 60kg division.

Jordan Hill made a return to the ring after a three-year lay-off, taking on Reuben Winmar from Shepparton.

The Shepparton boxer also coming out with a fast start that took the Doveton Boxer by surprise momentarily, after gaining composure Jordan landed a heavy lead hook that shook the legs of his opponent, missing his opportunity to capitalize on the blow, and the tough Shepparton boxer recovered quickly and fought with tremendous heart.

Both boys traded constant blows in an action packed bout to the final bell in a very close contest, not getting the nod the young Doveton boxer will be back in action soon ready for a big year.

It’s just the start of the journey for these boys as Doveton Boxing club looks set for a busy year of boxing.