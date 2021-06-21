Rays run wild at QEO

By Tyler Lewis

The Dandenong Stingrays returned to play with a bang on Sunday, thumping the Bendigo Pioneers at the picturesque Queen Elizabeth Oval.

The Rays moved the ball at pace, with the visiting side kicking six of the first seven majors.

Dandenong conceded a goal late before the main break, breaking its run of nine consecutive majors.

The 22.11 (143) to 6.9 (45) win is the Rays’ third for the season.

Beaconsfield product Bryce Milford got on the end of four, as the side had ten individual goal kickers.

The bounding Will Bravo was named best afield, he is certainly catching the eye of those who matter, as is Miller Bergman who was among the ten individual goal kickers with a brace.

James Cahill was also named in the best for a day where he put in across the stat sheet.

Cahill kicked 2.2, collected 18 disposals, six marks, seven tackles and six inside 50s.

The Rays had just the one player make the Vic Country squad for the national carnival at the end of the year (Mac Andrew), but with the rapid development of a lot of these players under Nick Cox, there definitely may be room for some mid-season additions.

The Stingrays will tackle Tasmania next weekend, hitting the road to play the match in Launceston.