Proud Panther pair earn life membership

By Tyler Lewis

Two Dandenong Cricket Club champions have been awarded the highest of honours.

Cameron Forsyth and Liz Williamson have been awarded life membership for their tenure of service at Shepley Oval.

Forsyth was instrumental in the Panthers premiership over Fitzroy Doncaster in 2017/18, reeling in five catches, including an absolute screamer at short leg off the bowling of paceman Peter Siddle.

Since first pulling on the Dandy threads in 2007/08, the right-handed batsman has played 214 club games for the Panthers and accumulated 5110 runs, and in a show of consistency across all grades – despite the run machines that Dandenong has to offer – Forsyth features in the top three for club runs for the last five seasons.

When speaking to the Dandenong Journal back in 2019, Forsyth spoke about how he feels he has been lucky to be a part of the Panthers, and his home club Springvale South.

“I think I have just been lucky to be involved at great clubs with great people, so I have never wanted to leave.”

Admin manager and all-round go-getter Liz Williamson was also honoured with a life membership.

Williamson has been monumental in the movement of the Sophie Molineux Academy, assisting in the development of female cricketers at Dandenong.

In addition to her work with the academy programs, Williamson has been enormous in backing the annual Pink Stumps Day that Dandenong host.

Williamson recently spoke on the jobs she does at Dandenong, admitting it’s all but opening the batting and bowling.

“I organise the Pattinson Academy, not the coaching side of things of course,” she said.

“I make sure the emails go out to all the players for the academy, (I organise) all the merchandise and the apparel for the club; including the academies, both Molineux and Pattinson.

“I do the afternoon tea and lunches when we have it, or when we can have it.

“Anything else anyone wants done, I am always there to help.

“They don’t call on me for that, I would be happy to blow a whistle, wave my arms around and tell people where to go though,” Williamson joked about playing or coaching.

Two very worthy recipients, both who will definitely be no stranger to the Dandenong Cricket Club in years to come.