Eagles sign another star duo

By Nick Creely

Endeavour Hills is at it again, with another incredible haul of signings set to bolster the club in the second half of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association season.

The Eagles – who have been one of the most talked about cricket clubs in Victoria this season with a number of high-profile recruits and cameos – have landed West Indian quick Fidel Edwards for the second half of the season in huge news for the club, but less so the batters around the competition.

The 39-year-old lands at the Eagles – well known as having one of the most iconic bowling actions of all time – was once clocked at 157.7kmh in an international match and has played 55 Tests for the West Indies, claiming 165 wickets, as well as 50 ODIs and 26 Twenty20 Internationals.

Despite not playing a Test since 2012 and an ODI since 2009, he played for the West Indies against Australia in a Twenty20 in July of last year, taking 1/8.

His signing is once again one of the most significant in the history of the competition, with the Eagles currently captained by Sri Lankan legend Tillakaratne Dilshan.

The Eagles have also enjoyed the services of current Sri Lankan top-order batter Lahiru Thirmanne, while former Indian Under 19 World Cup captain Unmukut Chand – currently listed by the Melbourne Renegades – has also played a few games with the club.

The club has also swiftly moved to bolster their bowling with former BBL and Victorian quick Jayde Herrick crossing over after a brief stint with Springvale South in the DDCA.

Incredibly enough, the right-arm paceman returns to the Eagles as a one-pointer having played just three matches with the Bloods.

Despite being predominantly known as a bowler at the elite level, since retiring from professional career the 36-year-old has become a prominent local cricket all-rounder.

The Subbies season commences for the Eagles on Saturday 15 January, with Dilshan’s group set to take on Bayswater at home.