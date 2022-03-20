Locals set to light it up

By Tyler Lewis

The VFL season kicks off next weekend, and for a lot of locals, that means their time of waiting is over.

The Rowville Football Club can hold its head high, with whopping 12 players from the Hawks on a VFL list.

Experienced locals Jimmy Munro (Casey), Cal Porter (Box Hill) and Mitch White (Cranbourne) will roll around again, while some others have found new homes, and some will push their case for a VFL debut.

Matt Wetering (Springvale Districts) has joined the Collingwood VFL program after back-to-back league medals in the Southern League, while speedster Lachie Modica (Beaconsfield) has made the shift from Casey Fields to Port Melbourne.

Here is the list of all south east locals that are entrenched in VFL programs…

CASEY DEMONS:

Jimmy Munro (Cora Lynn)

Mitch White (Cranbourne)

Kyle Stainthorpe (Rowville)

Zac Andrewartha (Langwarrin)

Roan Steele (Frankston YCW)

Tyler Edwards (Rowville)

Josh Smith (Beaconsfield)

George Grey (Cranbourne)

Tommy Macrae (Devon Meadows)

Miles Shepherd (Crib Point)

Luca Goonan (Frankston YCW)

Corey Ellison (Cranbourne)

Jarryd Barker (Cranbourne)

Matt Johnson (Beaconsfield)

Ryan Koo Kweet Kim (Devon Meadows)

Wal Woul (Berwick)

FRANKSTON:

Josh Newman (Mornington)

Tom Small (Mt Eliza)

Sam Fletcher (Dromana)

Todd Murphy (Somerville)

Trent Mynott (Rowville)

James Rendell (Noble Park)

Bailey Lambert (Noble Park)

Bayleigh Walsh (Mt Eliza)

Pierce Roseby (Rowville)

Lachie Williams (Mt Eliza)

Will Arthurson (Berwick)

Taine Barlow (Rowville)

Josh Butland (Frankston YCW)

Josh Stern (Noble Park)

Taylin Duman (Rowville)

Jackson Voss (Noble Park)

Blake O’Leary (Noble Park)

Lochy Jenkins (Rowville)

Josh Clarke (Rowville)

Jai Neal (Berwick)

Jimmy Cahill (Frankston YCW)

Colby Nanya (Edithvale-Aspendale)

Jeremy Buxton (Mt Eliza)

Khyal Jacobson (Pines)

BOX HILL HAWKS:

Callum Porter (Officer)

Mason De Wit (Mt Eliza)

Lachlan Wynd (Rowville)

Jake Arundell (Rowville)

Max Walton (Phillip Island)

Mitchell Sruk (Rowville)

CARLTON:

Ned Cahill (Frankston YCW)

Cody Hirst (Wandin)

Ben Crocker (Sorrento)

Mitch Moschetti (Phillip Island)

Tyreece Lieu (Rowville)

COLLINGWOOD:

Sam Fowler (Dromana)

Campbell Hustwaite (Rosebud)

Matt Wetering (Springvale Districts)

Lachlan McDonnell (Noble Park)

Chad Mulvogue (Langwarrin)

FOOTSCRAY:

Joel Garner (Wandin)

Josh Patullo (Frankston YCW)

NORTHERN BULLANTS:

Daniel Hughes (Sorrento)

Peter Gentile (Narre Warren)

PORT MELBOURNE:

Perry Lewis-Smith (Mornington)

Lachie Modica (Beaconsfield)

Zane Carter (Chelsea)

RICHMOND:

Lachie Street (Frankston YCW)

Will Bravo (Mt Eliza)

SANDRINGHAM:

Goy Lok (Noble Park)

Mitch Riordan (Noble Park)

Dan Frampton (Red Hill)

Tyson Milne (Bonbeach)

Fin Bayne (Mt Eliza)

WILLIAMSTOWN:

Jack Toner (Narre Warren)

Jordan Gallucci (Rowville)

Fraser Phillips (Mt Eliza)

Eren Soylemez (Edithvale-Aspendale)