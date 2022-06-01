Bergman to sit remainder of 2022

Former Dandenong Stingray and Berwick junior Miller Bergman has been placed on North Melbourne’s long-term injury list ahead of the Mid-season Rookie Draft.

Miller sustained a shoulder injury on debut in round 7 against Carlton and has undergone surgery.

Along with the retirement of former Crow and Saint Tom Lynch, the Roos have now opened up two selections for the Draft.

The Roos currently hold pick 2 and a second-round selection.

“We have identified areas of our list we want to strengthen in the short-term. By having two selections it gives us the flexibility to address these key areas,” North Melbourne’s General Manager Football Talent Brady Rawlings said.

The Draft kicks off tonight, with Dandenong Stingray Jai Culley set to go in the top three.