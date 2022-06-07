Power zap the Falcons at wet and windy Shepley

By Lachlan Mitchell

Gippsland Power and Dandenong Stingrays played a double-header at Shepley Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Stingrays were on show first against the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.

Dandenong started in fine form as it continued to show its strength and power in the midfield through Taj Campbell-Farell who was damaging in the centre.

Dandenong continued to be pressed throughout the game with the Rebels continuing to rally in the second half as the Stingrays lead stretched out to 30 going into the final quarter.

As the game continued to ebb and flow the Rebels seized control in the final quarter to kick six goals in the final term.

The Stingrays were able to hold on by 12 points in the 88-76 final score line.

Dandenong sharp-shooter Owen Williams kicked four goals five behinds, while Campbell-Farrell continued to be an aggressive ball magnet with another 30-plus disposal game.

Gippsland Power was looking at holding onto top spot when it faced the Geelong Falcons in the second game at Shepley Oval.

Gippsland had to contend with a strong wind going against them in the first and third term.

The Power were able to prevail by 28 points.

Zane Duursma kicked two goals whereas Cooper Vickery had 25 disposals in the win.

Power Coach Rhett McLennan was happy with his side’s ability to adapt in testing conditions.

“We were really happy the way the boys stuck it out in four quarters of football,” he said.

“They weren’t second on the ladder by mistake.

“They really brought the contest and our guys really responded with a really even four-quarter effort.

“We had to kick against the wind in the first and third quarters, so we knew that was going to be tough.

“Our boys to their credit stuck to the game plan and our method was really good.”

The team’s resilience to show their skill in troublesome conditions will hold them in good stead moving forward.

“I think it actually reveals a lot and I think guys with really clean hands really show out,” McLennan said.

“When its windy, guys with really good skills show up and will be strong as well.

“For our side to win and show a consistent effort and to win by the margin that we did, adds an exclamation mark on the season so far as a team and individuals.

“For us it’s always working on the process over the outcome, and if we are can control that in the way we give the effort that will go a long way.”