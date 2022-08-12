Heartbreak for Narre South

By Jonty Ralphsmith

DIVISION 3

Narre South Saints went heart-breakingly close to upsetting third-placed Ashwood, losing by just six points.

In a low scoring encounter, the Saints were up by a straight kick at the final change, but were held goalless in the final quarter allowing Ashwood to run over the top.

It was a tight tussle all day with neither side able to get any meaningful ascendancy on the other.

Tim Shepherdsen and Daniel Chin (two goals) were named the best players for Narre South.

Elsewhere in Division three, third-placed Endeavour Hills was annihilated by second-placed Black Rock, by 66 points.

A four-goal-to-one opening stanza set up the win for Black Rock as Endeavour Hills never looked likely.

Top-placed Murrumbeena was made to work against seventh-placed Clayton, winning by eight points.

Paul Tsoucalas kicked five goals for Clayton, with his side leading by as much as 27 points, but eventually running out of puff against the best side in it.

A 126-point victory to Carrum Patterson Lakes over lowly South Yarra was the other result in division three.

LADDER

Murrumbeena 52, Black Rock 52, Ashwood 46, Carrum Patterson Lakes 40, Endeavour Hills 34, Narre South Saints 32, Clayton 12, South Yarra 4.

FIXTURE

Endeavour Hills v Narre South Saints, Ashwood v Murrumbeena, South Yarra v Black Rock, Clayton v Carrum Patterson Lakes.

DIVISION FOUR

Lyndhurst and Frankston have continued their march towards what seems an inevitable grand final clash between the two sides.

Both clubs had wins by in excess of 20 goals, Lyndhurst defeating sixth-placed Lyndale and Frankston beating Hallam, which occupies fourth spot.

Lyndhurst’s Jarryd McGrath rebounded from a goalless game last week to kick seven on the weekend, taking his season tally to 69,

For Frankston, Andrew Mathers and Jarrod Wilkin were among the best players.

Third-placed South Mornington, however, proved its footy stacks up at the level, kicking 36 goals in a 154 point thumping of Moorabbin.

Four players kicked at least six goals for the hosts: Josh Abela (10), Sam Shaw (7), Jordan Waite (6), Leon Grant (6).

Dandenong, meanwhile, overcame an eight-point quarter-time deficit against Hampton to win by 19 points.

In the other game of the round, Cerberus was always on top against Doveton Eagles, winning by 28 points.

LADDER

Frankston 68, Lyndhurst 56, South Mornington 52, Hallam 48, Dandneong 32, Lyndale 28, Moorabbin 28, Hampton 16, Cerberus 8, Doveton Eagles 4.

FIXTURE

South Mornington v Doveton Eagles, Dandenong v Hallam, Cerberus v Hampton, Frankston v Lyndale, Lyndhurst v Moorabbin.