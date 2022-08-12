Animal carer gets recognition

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Joy and appreciation are infectious for Kay Taranto.

Ms Taranto says there are two greatly rewarding parts of her voluntary role at the Wild Days Wildlife Shelter she started over a decade ago.

Going out into the community and raising awareness about animals and how humans can aid injured wildlife sits atop her list of roles.

“Watching community embrace wildlife is something that keeps me going,” she said.

“I think people are becoming more aware over the last couple of years in their immediate environment having spent so much time in their neighbourhoods and gardens.

“If I spend time with someone giving them fun facts, they have a new appreciation for the animals, you can see their face light up.”

Ms Taranto also notes the intimate moment she gets with wildlife as she releases them.

“Releasing aimals back into the wild is the reward. There’s nothing better than watching animals go free and most animals will stop and turn around and say thanks which is pretty awesome.”

A single parent, Ms Taranto works at a community legal centre to support her lifestyle – but even at work she sometimes has to bring rescued animals to guarantee they are cared for.

She has long worked in the legal field but quit her job in the mid-2000s for a few years to complete a zoology degree, seeing a shortage in the field.

Marsupials, birdlife, possums, lizards, turtles and echidnas are among the animals that Ms Taranto cares for.

The Narre Warren resident is motivated by a perception of indebtedness to wildlife.

“What comes to light when you do wildlife caring is that a lot of injured or orphaned animals have become that way because of human impacts so I have a real desire to try and reverse that damage.

“We have to stop the trend and there are so few people in the industry trying to save the whole world’s wildlife it seems.”

If Ms Taranto wins the money, it will be poured into caring for animals at her facility in Narre Warren.