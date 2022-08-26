Reserves playing an important role in Southern

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dingley and Cranbourne have finished the division one reserves home and away season in first and second spot on the ladder.

The Dingoes have not lost since round three, wrapping up the minor premiership, and Cranbourne’s two only losses since April have both come against Dingley – by 14 points in round five and one point in round 14.

Brody Stainer has been the dominant forward for Dingley averaging almost four goals per game.

He has kicked 64 goals this season including 13 in his last three matches and has had just two goalless outings.

While Dingley enter finals with a cumulative 175-point winning margin across their last two matches, Cranbourne go in with the far superior percentage – 336 per cent compared to 234.

Springvale in third position, which defeated Dingley by 77 points early in the season, is also right in contention with a 15-3 record and percentage of 235.

In the first week of finals, Cranbourne play Springvale on Saturday at midday, as a curtain raiser to the Eagles’ qualifying final in the seniors, with the elimination final played at the same time the following day between Cheltenham and Bentleigh.

The games will be at RSEA Park, Morrabbin.

Meanwhile, the division two finals started this week.

While Hampton Park’s seniors just missed out on a finals berth, its reserves played off in an elimination final, defeating fifth-placed Skye by 25 points.

Emerging talent Makaio Haywood, who has played eight games of senior footy this year, was named best-on-ground, and Connor Olsson and veteran defender Sean Winsall were also in action.

The Redbacks were on top from the outset, with Peter Dye kicking four goals to lift his season tally to 53.

They will now face Doveton in a do-or-die semi-final after the Doves lost their qualifying final by 18 points to Keysborough.

Laiver Qerim (nine games) Trent McMahon (seven) and Jack Muirhead (four) were among the players with senior footy under their belt in 2022 that played.

The Doves will be looking to continue their season going so that depth players are match-ready if they need to play a role in the seniors’ finals series, while Hampton Park will hope its young players can gain finals experience as it seeks to take the next step in 2023.

The elimination final will take place at Ben Kavanagh Reserve at midday Sunday, with the second semi final between East Brighton and Keysborough played the previous day.