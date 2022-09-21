Future star shines bright on biggest stage

By Tyler Lewis

While Will Howe is poised to accomplish great feats in local football, Sunday’s act of composure will be written into Narre Warren Football Club folklore for eternity.

Just when they appeared out of matches, Howe engulfed a Magpie flame too fierce and too bright for Woori Yallock to contain.

In many ways, the trajectory of the game rested on Howe’s young shoulders, as his side faced a four-goal discrepancy late in the third.

But like he has done on 67 other occasions this season, Howe casually put it through.

The monosyllabic character cast aside an initial shank to get the Magpie wheels in motion.

“I needed to kick it, something needed to happen,” he said.

“It was either kick it and we get up and about, or miss it and the game stays the same.

“The momentum change needed to happen.

“I didn’t really think too much about the one I missed (earlier), it just slipped off the side of the boot.

“I just thought ‘it is what it is’, laugh it off and keep going.”

While the beginning to his career as a forward appears ominous, it could’ve been quite dissimilar if it wasn’t for an early-season injury.

“It’s sort of a blessing in disguise really,” he said.

“I was down back and then Jesse Davies got injured, so I ended up playing forward.

“I have been a forward for my entire junior career, they’ve only thrown me down back last year, it was alright.”

Much to the chagrin of some, Howe is too unselfish at times, often looking to give opportunities to hit the scoreboard off to running midfielders.

“I try to get others involved in the spur of the moment, but when you think about it I probably should just go back and kick it – especially when they’re 15 out on a slight angle,” he laughed.

WILL HOWE SENIOR CAREER

Matches: 23

Goals: 68

Premierships: 1