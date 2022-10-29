Ashley makes long-awaited first class debut

By Tyler Lewis

Ashley Chandrasinghe will kick-start his first class career this Saturday when he pulls on Victorian cap number 870.

In the absence of Will Pucovski, Chandrasinghe was called up to the 13-man squad on Thursday afternoon after consistent performances for Casey South Melbourne and the Vics in the Toyota Second XI.

The laconic left-handed bat has won over the hearts of cricket supporters across the state for his astonishing consistency.

Chandrasinghe has played just 38 First XI games for Casey South Melbourne, but has accumulated 1493 runs at an average of 43.91.

His output in the Victorian Second XI has been all the more impressive, gathering 559 runs at an average of 69.88 with two centuries and four half-centuries.

The Victorian Rookie recently went to Darwin and carved out a magical season which included four successive centuries.

Fellow left-handed top order batter – and Victorian coach – Chris Rogers presented Chandrasinghe with his Victorian cap.