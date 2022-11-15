Bad news for Dandy star

Victorian captain and Dandenong Premier cricketer Sophie Molineux will face an extended period on the sidelines after injuring her left knee on the weekend.

The 24-year-old underwent scans on Monday after sustaining an ACL injury bowling in Sunday’s WBBL Melbourne Derby.

Molineux’s rehabilitation plan will be confirmed over the coming days in consultation with Cricket Victoria medical staff.

“It’s disappointing for Sophie after she has worked so hard to come back from recent injuries and having such an outstanding start to the domestic season including scoring her first WNCL hundred,” Cricket Victoria’s Head of Female Cricket Sharelle McMahon said.

“Sophie continues to set the example for the rest of the squad and we have no doubt she will demonstrate that in her rehabilitation and recovery from this setback.

“We’re right behind Sophie in her recovery, we’ll provide our full support in any way we can.”